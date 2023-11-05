2 teens boys shot at west Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say two boys are recovering after they were shot in west Phoenix late Saturday night.

Just after 9:45 p.m., officers arrived at the Park Alta Apartments near 35th and Northern avenues and found a teen boy shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As officers were at the crime scene, another teen boy was also found injured elsewhere nearby. He was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The ages of the teens weren’t made available.

The area remains closed as the investigation continues, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

