2 teens boys shot at west Phoenix apartment complex

The shooting happened at the Park Alta Apartments near 35th and Northern avenues.
The shooting happened at the Park Alta Apartments near 35th and Northern avenues.(Citizen)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say two boys are recovering after they were shot in west Phoenix late Saturday night.

Just after 9:45 p.m., officers arrived at the Park Alta Apartments near 35th and Northern avenues and found a teen boy shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As officers were at the crime scene, another teen boy was also found injured elsewhere nearby. He was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The ages of the teens weren’t made available.

The area remains closed as the investigation continues, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

