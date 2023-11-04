Yuma voters to decide on pay hike for council which hasn’t increased since 1985

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yuma voters will decide whether a pay raise should be given to the mayor and council member positions. The proposition is on the ballot as Proposition 420.

The city of Yuma’s records show that the last time the council received a raise was in 1985, nearly 40 years ago. Right now, the compensation is $12,000 a year for the mayor and $3,600 a year for council members. A yes vote would mean these positions would be increased.

The committee, “Say Yes on Prop 420″ said Yuma is one of the lowest paying cities for council positions compared to Arizona cities of the same size. They also believe a pay increase is needed to attract qualified candidates.

Shara Whitehead is the CEO of the Yuma Food Bank and a committee member. She said the council’s compensation needs to catch up with the times. “I think it’s a slap in the face, for those people who took the time and became elected. These people are working , they’re working but they have to take time away from their jobs. So when they’re away from their jobs they’re not being compensated,” she said.

While the Prop 420 committee has gained traction from people online, some residents believe a raise is unnecessary. “You don’t have to be a mayor or a council member. The salary is what the salary is. It’s something people take into account when they determine if they want the position,” said James Coil, a Yuma Resident.

If the proposition passes, the pay increase for these positions won’t go into effect until 2025.

