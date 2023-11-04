Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma voters to decide on pay hike for council which hasn’t increased since 1985

A yes vote would mean these positions would be increased.
A yes vote would mean these positions would be increased.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yuma voters will decide whether a pay raise should be given to the mayor and council member positions. The proposition is on the ballot as Proposition 420.

The city of Yuma’s records show that the last time the council received a raise was in 1985, nearly 40 years ago. Right now, the compensation is $12,000 a year for the mayor and $3,600 a year for council members. A yes vote would mean these positions would be increased.

The committee, “Say Yes on Prop 420″ said Yuma is one of the lowest paying cities for council positions compared to Arizona cities of the same size. They also believe a pay increase is needed to attract qualified candidates.

Shara Whitehead is the CEO of the Yuma Food Bank and a committee member. She said the council’s compensation needs to catch up with the times. “I think it’s a slap in the face, for those people who took the time and became elected. These people are working , they’re working but they have to take time away from their jobs. So when they’re away from their jobs they’re not being compensated,” she said.

While the Prop 420 committee has gained traction from people online, some residents believe a raise is unnecessary. “You don’t have to be a mayor or a council member. The salary is what the salary is. It’s something people take into account when they determine if they want the position,” said James Coil, a Yuma Resident.

If the proposition passes, the pay increase for these positions won’t go into effect until 2025.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

A drunk Tucson man drove from his home to Phoenix offices and opened fire on his former...
Tucson man tried to murder his ex-boss, Phoenix police say
The three suspects were seen on camera destroying some of the decorations.
Vandals target Mesa Christmas house featured on National TV show
Drone video from Friday the area known as "The Zone" is clear and free from tents and debris.
Phoenix says it’s cleared ‘The Zone,’ helped 585 homeless people with shelter
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, less than a month after...
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities