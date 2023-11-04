Warmer weather sneaking back into the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the weekend! Any events or outdoor plans will be safe as far as the weather goes. We are tracking sunny skies; however, the temperatures will be warmer than average for this time of the year. The 90s are back for the Valley, but not for long!

The warm weather will stick around due to high pressure moving through the state. Towards the middle of the week, it will pass, allowing cooler air to enter Arizona. If you are up in the high country/mountain areas like Flagstaff, Prescott, or Pinetop, plan on a very breezy work week. Wind speeds will range from 35 miles an hour to potentially 50. Make sure you secure anything loose outdoors.

For the Valley, we will stay in the 90s until Wednesday, then back into the 80s. Winds won’t be breezy in the Valley, only for northern Arizona. Also, we are not tracking any measurable rain this week for the Valley.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.