Vandals target Mesa Christmas house featured on National TV show

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a house that’s brought a lot of love and laughter to a Mesa neighborhood, and that’s exactly what homeowners Shelley and Michael Pelky intended when they started going “all out” on Christmas decorations 25 years ago. “We had a gentleman last year that said, ‘My dad brought me when I was a kid, and this is my kid,’” said Shelley Pelky. “That brings tears to our eyes because that’s why we do it.”

The Pelkys have been overwhelmed by all the positive Feedback on their Christmas House, off Brown Road and Recker Road, which, over the years, has received national attention.

The couple was pretty shaken up this week when they were targeted by vandals, who cut up a snowman, smashed candy canes, ripped out lights and threw eggs at the house on Halloween morning. “It’s very unfortunate,” said Mike Pelky. “I don’t know why they’d want to break people’s stuff, but yeah, it’s really upsetting. We spend a lot of time, money and effort on this, not for people to break it.”

There is home security video that shows the vandals in action. It’s hard to make out any faces, but it appears to be three people wearing hooded sweatshirts who walk up the block just after midnight and then start destroying the Christmas decorations. “All of a sudden we see stabbing, stab, stab, stab on my poor guy here. Then we had arch and red bow on presents,” said Shelley Pelky. “It was like they tried to steal it or just destroy it.”

The Pelkys are offering a $200 reward for information that will help Mesa police track down the vandals. “You have to forgive, and that’s what we have done,” said Shelley Pelky. “We really do pray for them because what they did has violated our happy place and the happly place of others.”

If you have any information about the vandals, contact the Mesa Police Department.

