Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

The women are accused of stealing over $24,000 in merchandise from stores like Ulta, Walmart and Walgreens.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two California women are facing nearly two dozen charges after police say they were serial retailer burglarers hitting stores all over the Valley and in Nevada and California. According to Phoenix police, Ishanae Turner and Devony Reneau stole merchandise from several Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart stores in Phoenix, Glendale, Gilbert and Queen Creek between Sept. 26 and Oct. 17. Investigators said surveillance video linked them to seven incidents during that time. In all, they stole more than $24,000 worth of merchandise.

Police tracked them down on Oct. 24. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, body-camera video shows an officer arresting Reneau in the parking lot. The other was hiding inside a Safeway. The video shows the officer going to the back storage area and finding Turner hidden behind a stack of bread trays, police said. Investigators said they had a history of similar retail thefts in other states like Nevada and California.

Turner was booked into jail on 11 counts of organized retail theft, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement and a felony warrant from Nevada. Reneau was hit with recommended charges of 10 counts of organized retail theft.

