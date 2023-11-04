Your Life
Surprise police warn about random gunfire after homes hit by stray bullets

Surprise police say they will be in the McMicken Dam area looking for the shooters.
(Surprise Police Department)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Surprise Police Department is warning community members about the consequences of firing their guns within city limits after stray bullets hit multiple homes. In a video posted on Friday, Surprise PD says that houses were struck by random rounds fired from the desert area near McMicken Dam, which is near U.S.60/Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Police want to remind community members that there is no shooting within the city limits, and no hunting is allowed within a quarter mile of McMicken Dam or any building.

Surprise police say they will be in the area searching for the shooters. “We will be out, we will be looking, we will be watching, and when we find you, you will be arrested,” said Sgt. Hernandez with the Surprise Police Department.

