Police unsure whether man was stabbed or shot at a Phoenix Circle K

An injury at a Circle K has Phoenix police trying to figure out if the man was stabbed or if he was shot.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously hurt at a Circle K in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Phoenix police were called to the gas station near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found an injured man, but it’s unclear if he was shot or stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The area remains shut down as the investigation continues. No suspects have been identified.

