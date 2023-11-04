Police unsure whether man was stabbed or shot at a Phoenix Circle K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously hurt at a Circle K in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Phoenix police were called to the gas station near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found an injured man, but it’s unclear if he was shot or stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The area remains shut down as the investigation continues. No suspects have been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.