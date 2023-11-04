Phoenix says it’s cleared ‘The Zone,’ helped 585 homeless people with shelter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The city of Phoenix said on Friday it has cleared out the state’s largest homeless encampment, known as “The Zone,” a day ahead of the deadline and helped hundreds of people in the process. According to Kristin Couturier with the city, crews removed all the tents and makeshift structures near the Human Services Campus near 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Now that it’s clear, people will be told they’re not allowed to camp there and if they still want to, it’ll be up to the Phoenix Police Department to keep them out.

The city has spent months clearing “The Zone,” and Couturier says on days staff were out there, 718 homeless people were talked to and offered help. She says 585 of those, or 81%, accepted shelter. Phoenix opened what it calls its Safe Outdoor Space at 15th Avenue and Jackson Street, which is about a half-mile south of Jefferson Street, and 21 people are staying there, Couturier said.

In September, a Maricopa County judge ruled Phoenix had to clear a 15-block area that goes from approximately Seventh Avenue to 15th Avenue east to west and Jefferson Street to Harrison Street north to south by Saturday. About three weeks later, the city outlined how it would comply, saying it would go block by block, clearing the debris and helping those who needed it. During the cleanup, there haven’t been any reports of violence or major resistance, however, some are sad to leave the area since they consider it their community.

Also in September, the City Council approved the area known as the Safe Outdoor Space, which is a 4.2-acre homeless campground that has about 200 spaces, showers, bathrooms and shade. It’s also guarded, and drugs, alcohol and fires aren’t allowed.

For those in Phoenix and across Arizona who need any additional housing resources, the 211 website helps provide a variety of options.

