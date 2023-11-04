Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mr. Orng has a brand new look for this Phoenix Suns season

Mr. Orgn has a new look this year without the orange paint after 14 years.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You know him. You love him. He’s been a fixture at Phoenix Suns games with his signature orange body paint for years, but Mr. Orng has a new look this season.

For more on why the change from such an iconic look and to talk about the new Suns season, we have Mr. Orng himself, Patrick Battillo, in the studio this morning.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

Phoenix native Charlie Keating in his Navy uniform (center) died while serving in Iraq as a...
‘Live Heavy’ fundraiser to be held for active Navy SEALs, families in Tempe
The city of Phoenix says it has made much progress since it started clearing out the homeless...
City of Phoenix working on last 15 blocks of ‘The Zone’ ahead of deadline
Phoenix native Charlie Keating in his Navy uniform died while serving in Iraq as a Navy Seal....
Foundation founded in honor of Phoenix native wants you to 'live heavy'
There many more people who still need help with homelessness, those there told Arizona's Family...
Deadline today for city of Phoenix to clear out 'The Zone'