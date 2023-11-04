Mr. Orng has a brand new look for this Phoenix Suns season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You know him. You love him. He’s been a fixture at Phoenix Suns games with his signature orange body paint for years, but Mr. Orng has a new look this season.

For more on why the change from such an iconic look and to talk about the new Suns season, we have Mr. Orng himself, Patrick Battillo, in the studio this morning.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.