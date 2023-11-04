Motorcycle rider dead after ‘tragic accident’ near Peoria mall

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a Chevy pickup truck Friday night in Peoria. The accident caused a road closure of 99th Avenue from Northern Avenue to West Butler Drive and reopened around 11:30 p.m.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Peoria police say the motorcycle rider was going north on 99th Avenue when the pickup truck turned right in front of the rider while trying go into the Park West shopping mall. The rider, 44-year-old Aaron Allen, was sent to the hospital and later died. The driver wasn’t injured and stayed to talk with officers.

Police say officers are still investigating the crash, and that the pickup truck driver didn’t show any signs of being drunk or on drugs. “This appears to be a tragic accident,” the department said. “No arrest have been made, and no citations have been issued.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.