Man killed, child hospitalized after car crashes into tree in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died after his vehicle, carrying a child, crashed into a tree Saturday morning in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Police say the child was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. However, the man died at the scene.

The area will be closed off to traffic “for an extended period of time” while detectives investigate what led to the crash, police say.

