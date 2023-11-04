Your Life
Man killed, child hospitalized after car crashes into tree in west Phoenix

The area will be closed off to traffic "for an extended period of time" while detectives...
The area will be closed off to traffic “for an extended period of time” while detectives investigate what led to the crash, police say.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died after his vehicle, carrying a child, crashed into a tree Saturday morning in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Police say the child was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. However, the man died at the scene.

The area will be closed off to traffic “for an extended period of time” while detectives investigate what led to the crash, police say.

