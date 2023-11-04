Your Life
‘Live Heavy’ fundraiser to be held for active Navy SEALs, families in Tempe

The event is at Sunbar from 3 to 10 p.m.
Phoenix native Charlie Keating in his Navy uniform died while serving in Iraq as a Navy Seal. His family and friends created the foundation in his honor.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been seven years since Navy SEAL and Phoenix native Charlie Keating IV — better known to among his peers as “C-4″ — was killed in combat while serving in Iraq. Since his death, his friends and family created the C4 Foundation to support active duty Nave SEALs and their families.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the foundation is raising money so it can provide even more support by inviting people to “live heavy.” The fundraiser will kick off at 3 p.m. at Sunbar in Tempe. The foundation say space is limited at the event, so you can register for it by buying a “Live Heavy” shirt.

The fundraiser will have live music, a shooting simulator contest, gold fish racing, food and drink specials and more. If you would like to know more, you can go to the C4 Foundation’s website.

The event will be at Sunbar, 24 W. 5th St, Tempe, AZ and will go from 3 to 10 p.m.

