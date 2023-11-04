Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Judge’s ruling in latest antitrust lawsuit against NCAA could lead to billion in damages

FILE - Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots against Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) in the...
FILE - Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots against Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Class-action status in the damages portion of an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA was granted by a federal judge on Friday, a decision that could put the association on the hook for a potential multibillion dollar payout to former and current college athletes.

House vs. the NCAA is being heard in the Northern District of California by Judge Claudia Wilken, whose previous rulings in NCAA cases paved the way for college athletes to profit from their fame and for schools to direct more money into their hands.

Brought by Arizona State swimmer Grant House in 2020, the lawsuit challenges the NCAA’s remaining name, image and likeness compensation rules. TCU women’s basketball player Sedona Prince; and former Illinois football player Tymir Oliver are also listed as plaintiffs.

Wilken’s latest ruling could make more than 14,000 current and former college athletes eligible to claim damages if the NCAA loses the case.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys claim athletes who were restricted from cashing in on their fame before an NIL ban was lifted in 2021 are owed damages for what they would have been able to make.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys are also targeting the billions of dollars in media rights revenue for the football and basketball players whose sports drive the value of those deal for the NCAA and the five wealthiest college sports conferences.

A loss for the NCAA could require professional-sports style revenue sharing of those multibillion-dollar television deals for big-time college football and March Madness basketball because they involve the use of players’ names, images and likenesses.

“What we’re going to be asking the court to do for the class is to strike down all current prohibitions on NIL. And so the most significant is the rule that prohibits conferences from paying students for NIL,” Steve Berman, one of the lead plaintiffs’ attorneys and a familiar legal foe of the NCAA, told AP last month.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

Peter Frampton, from left, Sheryl Crow, and Stevie Nicks perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Sheryl Crow and Chaka Khan make the crowd go wild at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
‘Horrific tragedy’: 1 killed, 5 injured in Cincinnati shooting
A group of volunteers from the Home Deport surprised a disabled Mesa veteran by giving his...
Group of volunteers upgrade disabled veteran's Mesa home
Surprise police are telling people not to shoot their guns where they're not allowed to after...
Surprise PD gives warning after stray bullets hit homes