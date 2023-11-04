Your Life
“It changes our lives”: Mesa veteran surprised with new home improvements

Home Depot said this surprise for Ferroni is one of hundreds of service projects they’re doing...
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new washer and dryer are big deals for Zackary Ferroni. “It changes our lives. Even the smallest things matter sometimes. It really puts a smile on my face,” he said.

The Home Depot Foundation and HandsOn Greater Phoenix surprised the disabled veteran in more ways than one. “We are going to pay December’s mortgage payment for you as well,” said George Page of Home Depot. “Which is like a Christmas godsend. I can’t believe it,” said Ferroni.

Ferroni was part of the Army from 2003 to 2012, serving in combat in the Afghanistan War, the Global War on Terrorism, and the Iraq War. He now lives with PTSD and explained day-to-day life can be difficult. The veteran said seeing all these people come together to help improve his home is an honor. “It just makes the transition that much more smooth because it’s an every day process,” he explained.

About 100 volunteers fixed up his Mesa house Friday with projects ranging from landscaping to painting and even adding new patio furniture and a grill. Ferroni said he has three dogs and is excited about the new fence and gate that will help keep them safe.

Those who were part of the “Operation Surprise” campaign said giving back to our nation’s heroes is meaningful. “Very rewarding. Very satisfying,” said Page. “I just really appreciate the community and how it makes me feel internally is really, really happy,” said Ferroni.

Home Depot said more than 35,000 of their employees are veterans or military spouses, and this surprise for Ferroni is one of hundreds of service projects they’re doing across the country this month in honor of Veterans Day.

