Investigators seize 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is facing charges after authorities reportedly seized thousands of fentanyl pills and a weapon during a Drug Enforcement Administration operation last month.

In October, Glendale police say investigators with the West Valley DEA Phoenix division task force conducted an operation near 95th and Glendale avenues. Investigators seized around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and a handgun. Glendale police say a suspect is facing drug-related charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.