Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Investigators seize 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Glendale

Investigators seized around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and a handgun.
Investigators seized around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and a handgun.(Glendale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is facing charges after authorities reportedly seized thousands of fentanyl pills and a weapon during a Drug Enforcement Administration operation last month.

In October, Glendale police say investigators with the West Valley DEA Phoenix division task force conducted an operation near 95th and Glendale avenues. Investigators seized around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and a handgun. Glendale police say a suspect is facing drug-related charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

A home on fire spread the blaze to a second home shortly after 1 p.m. in a Phoenix neighborhood.
Double house fire in Phoenix neighborhood forces 2 people out of homes
For years, Mr. Orng has been painting his body orange. This year he got a new look that will...
Mr. Orng has a brand new look for this Phoenix Suns season
Phoenix native Charlie Keating in his Navy uniform (center) died while serving in Iraq as a...
‘Live Heavy’ fundraiser to be held for active Navy SEALs, families in Tempe
The city of Phoenix says it has made much progress since it started clearing out the homeless...
City of Phoenix worked on last 15 blocks of ‘The Zone’ ahead of deadline