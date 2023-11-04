Your Life
Investigation underway after man who was shot walks into Scottsdale restaurant

Police do not know where the actual shooting took place or any information on suspects at this time.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man walked into a Scottsdale restaurant after being shot on Saturday afternoon.

Details on the shooting are limited, but Scottsdale police say a man with a gunshot wound walked into the Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant near Thomas and Scottsdale roads. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police do not know where the actual shooting took place or any information on suspects at this time. However, they say the restaurant was not directly involved in the shooting. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

