A dry and warmer than normal weekend ahead in Arizona

By Holly Bock
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
AZFAMILY (3TV/CBS5) — Happy Saturday everyone! Great weather, but a little warm-up is expected this weekend as a high-pressure system over the region will lead to above-average temperatures and dry conditions through the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is 82 degrees, and temperatures in Phoenix will be in the lower 90s through Tuesday. It won’t be until Wednesday when a system passes to the north of Arizona, and a cold front will bring in some cooler air, allowing temperatures to fall to the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday through the next weekend.

Rain and snow, however, are unlikely right now with this system. The last time we recorded measurable rain in Phoenix was September 12.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

