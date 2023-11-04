Your Life
Double house fire in Phoenix neighborhood forces 2 people out of homes

A home on fire spread the blaze to a second home shortly after 1 p.m. in a Phoenix neighborhood.
A home on fire spread the blaze to a second home shortly after 1 p.m. in a Phoenix neighborhood.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are without a home after two houses caught fire on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix. The first house was reported around 1 p.m. in a neighborhood northwest of Glendale and 35th avenues. Fire crews arriving on the scene said they found that the initial house fire had spread to a neighboring home. Crews were able to put out the fire after escalating it to 1st alarm.

Firefighters went through both homes to make sure all occupants had escaped. Two people are unable to stay in their homes due to the fire and are being helped by the city of Phoenix’s Community Assistance Program to find help and housing.

Photos from the fire provided by the Phoenix Fire Department show significant damage to what appears to be some sort of construction in the backyard between one of the houses and a property dividing wall. Photos also show items and debris in front of one of the houses into a carport.

There are no reported injuries, and fire investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

