Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

City of Phoenix working on last 15 blocks of ‘The Zone’ ahead of deadline

The deadline is today, Nov. 4
The city of Phoenix says it has made much progress since it started clearing out the homeless...
The city of Phoenix says it has made much progress since it started clearing out the homeless encampment, adding that it has finished up before the deadline.(Arizona's Family)
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Saturday, Nov. 4, is the deadline for the city of Phoenix to clear out the blocks of homeless encampments known as “The Zone.”

The Zone is a 15-block area that spans from 7th to 15th Avenues and Jefferson to Madison streets. The city says crews worked to clear out the last of the 15 blocks. At one point, more than a thousand people were living there, and Rachel Milne, Director of Homeless Solutions for the city, said her team encountered 716 individuals during this process and the goal was to clear out and relocate.

“Of those 716, 590 went to an alternative location via shelter,” she said. “Occasionally some folks went straight to housing were reconnected with families, or treatment programs so that is an 82% acceptance rate.”

Throughout the months of clearing out these blocks, Milnes said her team relocated the most people during Wednesday’s clean up efforts. Milne reports they encountered 135 people and relocated 123 of them to shelters or reconnected them with family members. Milne adds that she is excited about the acceptance rate of relocating these individuals, but said the work is far from over.

“This is not the end,” she said. “Providing someone with emergency shelter may be the first step to ending their homelessness, but it doesn’t end their homelessness right there. “We have lots of work to do we need to make sure those 590 individuals that did move on to an indoor location now have the support systems and the proper services to help them in their homelessness.”

Milne said her team’s next steps are to keep the blocks closed off to folks who try to set up tents, and have people on the ground to connect them to help and resources.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

For years, Mr. Orng has been painting his body orange. This year he got a new look that will...
Mr. Orng has a brand new look for this Phoenix Suns season
Phoenix native Charlie Keating in his Navy uniform (center) died while serving in Iraq as a...
‘Live Heavy’ fundraiser to be held for active Navy SEALs, families in Tempe
Phoenix native Charlie Keating in his Navy uniform died while serving in Iraq as a Navy Seal....
Foundation founded in honor of Phoenix native wants you to 'live heavy'
The area will be closed off to traffic “for an extended period of time” while detectives...
Man killed, child hospitalized after car crashes into tree in west Phoenix