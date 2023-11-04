Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he is leaving Seattle for Miami

FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football...
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle, where the billionaire founded Amazon out of a garage nearly three decades ago.

In a Thursday night Instagram post, the 59-year-old Bezos announced plans to return to Miami — where he spent his high school years — to be closer to his parents and his partner, Lauren Sánchez.

Bezos stepped down as the CEO of Amazon, still based in Seattle, almost three years ago and said in his social media post that operations for his rocket company, Blue Origin, are “increasingly shifting” to Cape Canaveral. Miami is about 200 miles south of Cape Canaveral.

“As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me,” Bezos wrote Thursday, noting that he’s lived in Seattle longer than he’s lived anywhere else.

Seattle has been Bezos’ home since 1994 when he started Amazon out of his garage. Thursday’s Instagram post includes a brief video tour led by Bezos of Amazon’s first, humble office, with his father behind the camera.

“It doesn’t take long to tour the offices of Amazon-dot-com Inc,” a young Bezos says in the video, pointing to his desk, a fax machine, and a long orange extension cord that was needed to supply the room with additional power.

Bezos, one of the wealthiest people in the world today, has lavish properties in Miami, which has already attracted some other big names in tech over recent years. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Bezos had purchased a mansion in South Florida’s “Billionaire Bunker” for $79 million, just two months after buying a neighboring estate for $68 million.

Both mansions are in Indian Creek, an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami. Celebrity neighbors include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon in early 2021, citing the desire to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. But Bezos still has broad influence over Amazon as executive chair and the company’s biggest shareholder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

A yes vote would mean these positions would be increased.
Yuma voters to decide on pay hike for council which hasn’t increased since 1985
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo kick off the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
A drunk Tucson man drove from his home to Phoenix offices and opened fire on his former...
Tucson man tried to murder his ex-boss, Phoenix police say
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
Judge says ex-UCLA gynecologist can be retried on charges of sexually abusing female patients
The three suspects were seen on camera destroying some of the decorations.
Vandals target Mesa Christmas house featured on National TV show