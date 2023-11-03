World Series averaged 9.11 million viewers, making it the least-watched Fall Classic in TV history

The Texas Rangers’ 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first championship on Wednesday night drew the largest audience of this World Series
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, and relief pitcher Josh Sborz celebrate after Game 5 of...
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, left, and relief pitcher Josh Sborz celebrate after Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rangers won 5-0 to win the series 4-1. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)
By JOE REEDY
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Texas Rangers 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first championship on Wednesday night drew the largest audience of this World Series. However, it was not enough to prevent the five-game series from being the least-watched Fall Classic in recorded TV history.

Nielsen and Fox said Thursday the World Series averaged 9.11 million viewers, less than the 9.79 million average from the 2020 series, when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.

It was a 23% decline from last year’s series, when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games and averaged 11.78 million.

Wednesday night's game averaged 11.48 million on Fox, a jump of 3 million compared to Tuesday night's audience. The total audience across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming platforms was 11.64 million.

It was the first audience over 10 million for this year's series. Monday night's Game 3 set the record for the least-watched World Series game on record at 8.13 million.

The audience peaked with 14.27 million viewers for the final three outs.

Baseball and network executives figured this year's series might face a tough audience because of two teams that don't have much national appeal. The expanded playoffs also meant it was a series matching the teams with the seventh- and 11th-best records.

However, the Rangers being the ninth champion since 2013 and 14 teams qualifying for the Fall Classic in the same span does have some appeal for Fox executives.

“I think it’s a good thing for the health of baseball to have new pennant winners and new champions, new teams playing in the World Series. You don’t want it to be the same market and the same brands every year," Fox EVP, Head of Strategy and Analytics Mike Mulvihill said. "But I admit it is difficult for ratings in the short term when you’ve got some brands paired up that don’t really have traditional national boards.”

Bob Thompson , the retired president of Fox Sports Networks who runs his own consulting group, also saw scheduling and a short series as factors in the low audience numbers.

“I think the Friday night start probably is something baseball might want to look at. It is usually the poorest-viewed night of the week. Then you had a couple games that were blowouts where people probably tuned out early,” he said. “Whenever there's a chance for somebody to clinch, the numbers are usually high.”

The World Series also continues to outperform every entertainment program. This was the eighth straight year that has happened.

It was the most-watched event four of the five nights. The only thing to beat it was “Monday Night Football,” when the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Our two hopes and expectations are to beat everything in entertainment, and to have a long series. We didn’t really get a long series, but we did still beat everything in entertainment," Mulvihill said. “As long as the series continues to do that, it’ll always be powerful in prime time.”

With the addition of the pitch clock and shorter games, ratings on regional sports network were up 7% for the regular season, with 16 of the 29 U.S.-based teams showing improvement.

National regular-season ratings were up for Fox/FS1 and TBS, but flat for ESPN.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Latest News

Wires

Chase Field's roof will be open for game 3 of the World Series.

Chase Field roof open for World Series Game 3 between Diamondbacks and Rangers

Updated: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST
|
By By The Associated Press
The roof will be open for World Series Game 3 at Chase Field, where forecast called for clear skies and a 76-degree temperature for the early evening start.

Wires

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte hits a two-run single against the Texas Rangers during the...

D-backs’ Ketel Marte passes Derek Jeter, two others for longest postseason hitting streak

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:13 PM MST
|
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Ketel Marte has the longest hitting streak in postseason history at 18 games after a two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

Wires

FILE - People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington,...

A third party signed up 15,000 voters in Arizona. Democrats worry that’s enough for a Biden spoiler

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST
|
By JONATHAN J. COOPER
More than 15,000 people in Arizona have registered to join a new political party floating a possible bipartisan “unity ticket” against Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Wires

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:29 PM MST
|
By By The Associated Press
Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children

Wires

A Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains billboard welcomes motorists to New Mexico on...

After Roe v. Wade, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST
|
By JENNA EBBERS AND CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, News21
In the year since Roe v. Wade was reversed, New Mexico has emerged as a safe haven for those who provide abortions and those who need them

Latest News

Wires

FILE - Karen Nickel, left, and Dawn Chapman, co-founders of Just Moms STL, a group created to...

St. Louis activists praise Biden’s support for compensation over Manhattan Project contamination

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis-area activists who have been fighting for government compensation for people with illnesses potentially connected to Manhattan Project nuclear contamination won a major victory this week with support from the president

Wires

Phoenix Mercury logo

Mercury set WNBA record with 45 first-quarter points, hold off Sun 90-84

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:41 AM MST
|
By By The Associated Press
Brittney Griner had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury set a WNBA record for points in a quarter with 45 in the first before holding off the short-handed Connecticut Sun down the stretch for a 90-84 win

Wires

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi smiles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against...

Diana Taurasi hits 10,000 points for another milestone in her standout career

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM MST
|
By DOUG FEINBERG
Diana Taurasi is an icon in the world of hoops, and the perennial All-Star known as the “White Mamba” added another milestone to her illustrious WNBA career on Thursday night

Wires

FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college...

Arizona in talks to join Big 12, AP source says. Arizona State deciding on possible move, too

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST
|
By JOHN MARSHALL and TIM BOOTH
Arizona is in talks to join the Big 12, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press

Coyotes

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks prior to Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals...

Bettman: NHL still committed to keeping Coyotes in Arizona after arena referendum failed

Updated: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:36 AM MST
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is still committed to Arizona after Tempe voters rejected a referendum for a Coyotes arena

Wires

FILE - Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley demonstrates Wednesday, March 13, 2013, at...

Retired Phoenix police officer in landmark Miranda rights case dies at 87

Updated: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST
|
By ANITA SNOW
The Phoenix Police Department says the arresting officer in the landmark Miranda rights case has died at age 87