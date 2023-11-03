Your Life
Tucson man accused of shooting at ex-boss with shotgun at Phoenix office

Hammond was booked into jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated...
Hammond was booked into jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tucson man drove to the Phoenix office of his former supervisor and shot at him with a shotgun on Wednesday, according to newly released court documents. Police said Zane James Hammond was drinking at his Tucson home and then got into his Chevy pickup truck and drove roughly 120 miles to the offices of United Freight Service near Seventh Street and Interstate 17, getting there around 3:30 p.m.

Police said he got his pump action shotgun and went inside, going through the lobby and then going into his ex-boss’ office. He saw Hammond coming and ducked under his desk. That’s when Hammond fired his gun, according to court documents. The round ricocheted off the floor underneath the desk and hit the office furniture, not the supervisor. He then flipped the desk to hide from Hammond.

Another man was in the office and Hammond started to aim the shotgun toward him, police said. He then grabbed the gun, pushed it away and then put Hammond in a chokehold. The two were struggling and that’s when the supervisor punched Hammond twice in the gut, police said. The other worker told the boss to get the gun, which he did. Hammond was in the chokehold until officers arrived.

After Hammond was taken into custody, police learned Hammond had quit his job with United Freight Services earlier in the day. Management had reportedly reprimanded Hammond for his hygiene and for not following the driving rules while behind the wheel of commercial vehicles.

According to court paperwork, Hammond told detectives he was upset because of the way management had been treating him and quit after an argument with his supervisor. He refused to talk about what happened at the office without a lawyer, investigators said. Hammond was booked into jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $500,000 cash-only.

