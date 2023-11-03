Temps in the 90s to return to Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another perfect start to our morning around the Valley, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That’s right at our daily average for this time of year.

This afternoon, a strong ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen and start to warm things up. Expect to see a high of 88 degrees, which is five degrees above average.

Even warmer weather is coming this weekend, and it looks like we will hit 90 starting on Saturday. The warmest day of this latest stretch is expected to be next Monday, with a high of 92 degrees. Like many of you, I am so tired of this heat!!!

The good news is it looks like a low-pressure system will move in around Wednesday of next week. Unfortunately, this low won’t bring any rainfall, but it will pick up the winds quite a bit. Also, the temperatures will drop into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

