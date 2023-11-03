Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Temps in the 90s to return to Phoenix this weekend

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12 p.m. Update for Friday, 11/3/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was another perfect start to our morning around the Valley, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That’s right at our daily average for this time of year. 

This afternoon, a strong ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen and start to warm things up. Expect to see a high of 88 degrees, which is five degrees above average.

Even warmer weather is coming this weekend, and it looks like we will hit 90 starting on Saturday. The warmest day of this latest stretch is expected to be next Monday, with a high of 92 degrees. Like many of you, I am so tired of this heat!!!

The good news is it looks like a low-pressure system will move in around Wednesday of next week. Unfortunately, this low won’t bring any rainfall, but it will pick up the winds quite a bit. Also, the temperatures will drop into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

Warmer weather is on tap for the Valley this weekend.
90-degree temps return to Phoenix this weekend
Look for a Valley high of 88 degrees today, which is six degrees above normal for Phoenix this...
90s to return to Valley forecast
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9 a.m. Update for Friday, 11/3/23
A warmer-than-average weekend on tap for Phoenix
Even warmer weather can be expected for the weekend ahead, along with more sunshine.
Warm-up expected for the Phoenix area