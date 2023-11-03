Man suffers serious burns in house fire near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been rushed to a hospital with serious burn injuries following a house fire near downtown Phoenix, where smoke could be seen billowing for miles.

The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. Friday at a home on Pierce Street, near 11th and Roosevelt streets. Phoenix Fire Capt. Carl Chandler says crews arrived to find a small apartment behind a main house on fire. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze, as they also discovered a man in his 70s suffering from serious burn injuries. He was rushed to a burn center, where his current condition is unknown.

Thick, black smoke could be seen from ADOT cameras placed along Interstate 10 in the area. Check back for updates.

Fire could be seen for miles after fire broke out a home near 11th and Roosevelt streets. (ADOT)

