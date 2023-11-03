Man suffers serious burns in house fire near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been rushed to a hospital with serious burn injuries following a house fire near downtown Phoenix, where smoke could be seen billowing for miles.
The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. Friday at a home on Pierce Street, near 11th and Roosevelt streets. Phoenix Fire Capt. Carl Chandler says crews arrived to find a small apartment behind a main house on fire. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze, as they also discovered a man in his 70s suffering from serious burn injuries. He was rushed to a burn center, where his current condition is unknown.
Thick, black smoke could be seen from ADOT cameras placed along Interstate 10 in the area. Check back for updates.
