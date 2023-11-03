Semi rollover causing traffic delays near I-10/I-17 split in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck rollover is causing a traffic headache for commuters on Friday morning. The rollover was reported near I-10 westbound and the I-17 split in Phoenix before 6 a.m.

All lanes are blocked expect the HOV lane. It’s unclear if anyone is injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Click or tap here for traffic updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 WB @ I-17 "Split" transition, rolled semi blocking all lanes except HOV lane. AVOID area.

Alt: SR 143 -> Loop 202 -> I-10.#azfamily pic.twitter.com/8KOJQiCs6s — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) November 3, 2023

