Semi rollover causing traffic delays near I-10/I-17 split in Phoenix

The rollover was reported near I-10 westbound and the I-17 split in Phoenix before 6 a.m.
The rollover was reported near I-10 westbound and the I-17 split in Phoenix before 6 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck rollover is causing a traffic headache for commuters on Friday morning. The rollover was reported near I-10 westbound and the I-17 split in Phoenix before 6 a.m.

All lanes are blocked expect the HOV lane. It’s unclear if anyone is injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Click or tap here for traffic updates.

