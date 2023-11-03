Your Life
Rock band ‘The Eagles’ add second Phoenix show to 2024 tour

The Eagles will be playing two shows in Phoenix next year.
The Eagles will be playing two shows in Phoenix next year.(Kevin Mazur - Getty Images | The Eagles)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A legendary rock band will be adding another show in the Valley! Due to overwhelming demand, The Eagles will be playing a second show in Phoenix as part of “The Long Goodbye” tour in 2024.

The band will stop at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 19 and 20. Special guest and fellow rock Hall of Famer Steely Dan will also be joining! “At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on,” The Eagles said in a statement. This will be their final tour after spending 52 years together.

Presales for the second Phoenix show begin Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 10:00 a.m. and will go until Thursday, Nov. 9. General ticket sales start Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. Visit Eagles for complete tour information.

