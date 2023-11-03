Realtors Claim Phoenix Homebuyers face difficulty connecting water before closing day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Valley realtors claim it can now be more difficult to get water connected for Phoenix home buyers before they move in. “Rarely have I ever come across this type of push back. This is first for me,” said Realtor Tina Williams.

Williams said she recently had a client buy a home in the city; they were able to get all their utilities situated before closing day except for water. They were told the reason was they needed specific documents to start an account. “We’re closing on Friday, and they said if you don’t get it to us on time, we are going to shut off the water, and you are going to have to wait till Monday until we can turn the water back on.” Luckily, the previous owner agreed to keep the water on their account until the situation was figured out.

In most cases, for utilities, you can switch them on for your new home either over the phone or online and even schedule well in advance. Phoenix Water requires actual copies of documentation, specifically the deed or the final settlement statement. Williams said both of these documents come after closing day.

This realtor isn’t alone. Arizona’s Family spoke to several other realtors who echoed similar stories. “I’ve never in the three years I’ve been doing this had this experience. My broker, whose been in the business for 30 years, has never heard of that,” said Sherilyn Rogers, a realtor in the valley who faces a similar issue.

Both these realtors said this has only been an issue since October. Arizona’s Family reached out to a spokesperson with Phoenix Water, and they replied in an email that said, “There has not been any changes to the requirements to start a new water account.” They also said, “It’s our understanding that the final settlement statement is typically provided three business days before the closing date, and we only need one business day of notice to start.”

However, both realtors disagree with the city’s claims. “That’s definitely not true. What we get is a settlement statement but it’s not the final settlement statement,” said Williams. “In the past you could give them the estimated closing statement and that would be fine,” said Rogers.

The city water spokesperson also said these documents need all the proper signatures, or they could be denied. If you are in the process of buying a home in Phoenix. You can ask your realtor what days are best to close so you’re not waiting over the weekend to resolve issues like water.

