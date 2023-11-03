Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Realtors Claim Phoenix Homebuyers face difficulty connecting water before closing day

Valley realtors claim it can now be more difficult to get water connected for Phoenix home...
Valley realtors claim it can now be more difficult to get water connected for Phoenix home buyers before they move in.(AZFamily)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Valley realtors claim it can now be more difficult to get water connected for Phoenix home buyers before they move in. “Rarely have I ever come across this type of push back. This is first for me,” said Realtor Tina Williams.

Williams said she recently had a client buy a home in the city; they were able to get all their utilities situated before closing day except for water. They were told the reason was they needed specific documents to start an account. “We’re closing on Friday, and they said if you don’t get it to us on time, we are going to shut off the water, and you are going to have to wait till Monday until we can turn the water back on.” Luckily, the previous owner agreed to keep the water on their account until the situation was figured out.

In most cases, for utilities, you can switch them on for your new home either over the phone or online and even schedule well in advance. Phoenix Water requires actual copies of documentation, specifically the deed or the final settlement statement. Williams said both of these documents come after closing day.

This realtor isn’t alone. Arizona’s Family spoke to several other realtors who echoed similar stories. “I’ve never in the three years I’ve been doing this had this experience. My broker, whose been in the business for 30 years, has never heard of that,” said Sherilyn Rogers, a realtor in the valley who faces a similar issue.

Both these realtors said this has only been an issue since October. Arizona’s Family reached out to a spokesperson with Phoenix Water, and they replied in an email that said, “There has not been any changes to the requirements to start a new water account.” They also said, “It’s our understanding that the final settlement statement is typically provided three business days before the closing date, and we only need one business day of notice to start.”

However, both realtors disagree with the city’s claims. “That’s definitely not true. What we get is a settlement statement but it’s not the final settlement statement,” said Williams. “In the past you could give them the estimated closing statement and that would be fine,” said Rogers.

The city water spokesperson also said these documents need all the proper signatures, or they could be denied. If you are in the process of buying a home in Phoenix. You can ask your realtor what days are best to close so you’re not waiting over the weekend to resolve issues like water.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives on San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell during...
Booker returns, nearly has triple-double but Suns fall to Spurs again
(From left to right) Richard Farinas, Miranda Moran, Rikki Fried, Larry Ellis and Preston Owens...
Armed group accused of robbing two victims, including man in wheelchair in Phoenix
Hammond was booked into jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated...
Tucson man accused of shooting at ex-boss with shotgun at Phoenix office
The merger will bring together theme parks like Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix and...
Six Flags, owner of Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix, to merge with theme park operator Cedar Fair