Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Preparing your finances in case of recession

Recession fears have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down.
Recession fears have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down.(network file)
By Gary Harper
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) So far, we’ve managed to avoid a recession despite high inflation. But if things change and we do slip into a recession, there are steps you can take to protect your finances.

Recession fears have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. It led to President Joe Biden’s plan to provide direct relief with the American Rescue Plan.

“It helped us in the short term,” said Marcus Warren, a financial manager. “There was a lot of money that was pumped into the economy during the pandemic.”

People had money to spend and money to save. Then COVID restrictions loosened, and life began to return to some normalcy.

That spending kept a recession at bay. But now, persistent inflation, high gas prices and higher interest rates have consumers holding on to more of their money.

“We’re seeing consumer spending start to slow and consumer spending is 70 percent of economic growth,” Warren said.

According to a summer survey, rejection rates for credit applications have increased sharply in the last few months especially for people with lower credit ratings. Loan approvals and spending are now slowing.

“When that tends to slow down, that’s when you can see a recession,” Warren said. Instead of panicking, Warren suggests recession-proofing your life as much as possible.

“You need to make sure that your saving is still high,” he said. “That you at least have that emergency fund.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

On Your Side's Susan Campbell shares a health warning for those who may have sensitive skin or...
Are at-home LED face masks safe?
(FILE PHOTO) Over the last decade, 111 people have been killed in crashes that result from...
High speed stakes: Innocent people caught up in police pursuits
Over the last decade, 111 people have been killed in crashes that result from these pursuits.
The high cost of police pursuits in Arizona
Gary Harper confronts Kevin Cash, owner of All Good Shutters and Blinds who customers say...
Phoenix homeowner receives full refund after On Your Side confronts shutter company owner