Phoenix block watch leader wins Pay It Forward award

Jeff Tisot leads the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association and Block Watch.
Jeff Tisot leads the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association and Block Watch.
By David Caltabiano
Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley veteran who once served our country has now made his mission to serve his community. Jeff Tisot leads the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association and Block Watch. “Every time I see Jeff, he says ‘Hello Sunshine!’” said Phoenix Police Detective Matt Morgan.

Det. Morgan nominated Tisot after years of working with him on the block watch, where the two became friends. “During that time, he’s put his own time and money into the neighborhood,” said Morgan. “He and I have worked to make this park better.”

Tisot’s block watch, which keeps an eye on crime, had a run-in of their own when their trailer was broken into and burglarized. “They were able to retrieve some equipment, but they weren’t able to get all of it back, and they needed to fundraise to continue to get it,” said Morgan. So Morgan, with an army of friends, decided to Pay It Forward to Tisot. “Thank you guys so much,” he said.

Tisot said he wants to use the money to represent his community, funding a float to be featured in the APS Electric Light Parade. “People give the slope crap all the time, but there is no place I’d rather be,” said Tisot.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, fill out the nomination form on our community page.

