Phoenix-area nonprofit founder named finalist for NASCAR Foundation award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Scottsdale nonprofit specializing in support for people with Down syndrome and their families has been named a finalist for the NASCAR Foundation’s 13th Annual Betty Jane France Award!

Jennifer Gage, founder of GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix, visited Good Morning Arizona on Friday to discuss the significance of the humanitarian award and what it would mean for the organization. The annual award recognizes those committed to improving the lives of children in their community, and the recipient receives a $100,000 donation from the NASCAR Foundation to keep those efforts going.

“We are honored to be considered for this prestigious award as it will help us to continue to make a difference in the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families, across the Valley,” Gage said in a news release. “We encourage the local community to support us and our mission by voting daily, now through Nov. 17.”

