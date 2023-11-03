Mexican shops, ASU professor concerned with Day of the Dead commercialization

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Elizabeth Hernandez keeps Mexican traditions alive in Phoenix with her store, Guelaguetza Productos Oaxaquenos. “We’ve been learning since we were kids, not just from our parents, but from our grandparents and throughout all our generations,” said Hernandez.

The shop has products made by Mexican artisans, including items for Día de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday celebrating the dead. It’s growing in popularity, with big box stores like Walmart and Target jumping in and selling merchandise. “But they’re not traditional items. They’re not Mexican crafts. They’re not made in Mexico. They’re not made by Mexicans at all,” said Dr. Mathew Sandoval, an associate teaching professor and honors faculty fellow at Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University.

Dr. Sandoval said the holiday’s commercialization is taking business away from Mexican mom-and-pop shops in the Valley. However, a bigger concern for him and Hernandez is the tradition will lose its sacredness. “It’s concerning to me as somebody’s who’s raising a young kid. I’m going to try to teach her (daughter) about this long standing cultural heritage. I don’t want it to be so watered down by the time I hand it to her,” said Dr. Sandoval. Hernandez added, “If we let them rob us of our identity, steal our traditions, then we’ll be lost.”

Dr. Sandoval said Target is taking the right steps to honor the tradition by reaching out to Mexican artists for its designs. Arizona’s Family contacted Walmart and Target for comment but did not hear back.

