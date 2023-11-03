Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mariah Carey is getting sued (again) over ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday...
Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”(Mariah Carey / YouTube | Mariah Carey / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mariah Carey is facing another lawsuit from country singer Andy Stone over her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Stone says he put out a song called “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1989 with Vince Vance and the Valiants which became a hit in 1993.

Stone previously sued in Louisiana in 2022 but withdrew the suit.

According to NBC News, he and his co-writer, Troy Power, are filing this new lawsuit in California.

It alleges Carey and co-writer Walter Afanasieff copied “components of Stone’s version.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
Some are concerned the tradition will lose its sacredness.
Mexican shops, ASU professor concerned with Day of the Dead commercialization
An ASU professor and some local business owners are concerned that the commercialization will...
Arizona business owners concerned about Day of the Dead commercialization
The rollover was reported near I-10 westbound and the I-17 split in Phoenix before 6 a.m.
Semi rollover causing traffic delays near I-10/I-17 split in Phoenix