Man hospitalized after two-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-car crash has left a man hospitalized in Phoenix early Friday morning. The collision happened near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found one vehicle with heavy damage and a man trapped inside. Crews were able to rescue the victim and took him to the hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if anyone in the second vehicle was injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection as the investigation continues.

