I-17 and I-10 to shut down this weekend for improvement projects in Phoenix-area

Drivers should be cautious before hitting the road this weekend and expect closures along the I-10 and I-17.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Beware of traffic headaches this weekend because several major Valley freeways will be shut down for improvement projects. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, parts of I-17 will be closed in north Phoenix, and eastbound I-10 will shut down near downtown. Drivers should expect delays, especially those heading to NASCAR in the West Valley.

  • Southbound I-17 will be closed between Loop 101 and Bell Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for APS powerline work. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Rose Garden Lane and both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will also be closed.
  • Northbound I-17 will shut down between Dunlap Avenue and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for powerline work and a light rail bridge project from Valley Metro. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road, Glendale Avenue and Northern Avenue are also closed.
  • Eastbound I-10 will close between the I-17 “Stack” interchange, near 35th Avenue, and 7th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday for bridge inspections and tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 will also be shut down.
  • Priest Drive is scheduled to close in both directions overnight at US 60 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday for construction.

For a full list of traffic updates and detours, click or tap here.

