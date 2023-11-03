I-17 and I-10 to shut down this weekend for improvement projects in Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Beware of traffic headaches this weekend because several major Valley freeways will be shut down for improvement projects. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, parts of I-17 will be closed in north Phoenix, and eastbound I-10 will shut down near downtown. Drivers should expect delays, especially those heading to NASCAR in the West Valley.

Southbound I-17 will be closed between Loop 101 and Bell Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for APS powerline work. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Rose Garden Lane and both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will also be closed.

Northbound I-17 will shut down between Dunlap Avenue and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for powerline work and a light rail bridge project from Valley Metro. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road, Glendale Avenue and Northern Avenue are also closed.

Eastbound I-10 will close between the I-17 “Stack” interchange, near 35th Avenue, and 7th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday for bridge inspections and tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 will also be shut down.

Priest Drive is scheduled to close in both directions overnight at US 60 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday for construction.

