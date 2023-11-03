How parents can handle out-of-control parties following boy’s death in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Queen Creek, some are raising concerns about safety during parties and how hosts should control them.

According to police, Preston Lord died days after he was assaulted while leaving a Halloween party in Queen Creek. Authorities say the party got out of control after being shared over social media. Police are investigating and going through several tips to determine who was involved. So far, no arrests have been made.

The parent whose teen hosted the party says that because of social media, many people who weren’t invited showed up. Now, parents are asking how they can prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

Child psychology experts say that long gone are the days when you had to call or invite each person face-to-face that you wanted to your party. Parties can be blasted to thousands of students via Snapchat just hours before the event. Like in this case, large social gatherings, especially those with alcohol, can turn violent in a matter of seconds.

Child psychologist Michael Klinkner says if your teen wants to throw a party, the best thing to do a few hours before hosting is to ask your teen if they know if their party or address has been posted on social media. You can also ask other parents or friends if they’ve heard it spreading.

Klinkner adds if students who you don’t recognize or who you know weren’t invited start showing up, shut down the party immediately. This is likely an indication the address has been passed around. If you shut it down immediately, students will hear it’s been busted and may even turn around before getting there.

If it gets too out of hand, he says don’t be afraid to call the police, even 911. “What happens a lot is the invitations or the word about the word just gets spread around on Snapchat. So whether or not you want someone to show up, there are potentially hundreds of people that are going to find out about the party and just show up at the doorstep. If that happens, you got to just shut down the party,” Klinkner said.

According to Klinkner, if your child is hosting a party, let them know beforehand there is a possibility it could get shut down. If the teen’s address gets shared and they never meant for it to, remind them they’ve done nothing wrong. Unfortunately, this can happen because social media has a life of its own. Klinkner says it’s important to set an example; it’s better to be safe than sorry.

