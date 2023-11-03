Hit the racetrack at NASCAR Championship Weekend in Avondale

Your Life
Hit the racetrack with Arizona's Family on this Field Trip Friday!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s NASCAR Championship Weekend — and fans are excited to fill the stands to cheer on their favorite drivers! Arizona’s Family stopped by Phoenix Raceway in the West Valley Friday morning to check out the festivities fans are sure to enjoy all weekend.

Wake up with NASCAR Fans

Fans are getting ready for NASCAR Championship Weekend and grabbed snacks and coffee at a Walmart located on the campgrounds of Phoenix Raceway.

Some people opt to stay on the NASCAR campgrounds for championship weekend and are ready to get their coffee and donuts from a Walmart located on the grounds. This is the second time Walmart will be on the campground.

Get a glimpse behind-the-scenes

It takes a village to put together such a big event — including the behind-the-scenes crews of all the drivers! One of the many participants is Jerry Tuttle, who has been driving for NASCAR since 2002. Tuttle is in charge of preparing the big trucks that carry food, equipment and more for all NASCAR drivers. Arizona’s Family joined Tuttle to ride inside the Cup Hauler for the Cup Series Hauler Parade!

Young talent on the track

Arizona’s Family also caught up with young fan-favorite driver Bradley Erickson. Erickson, a Phoenix native, made his debut in 2022 when he competed in four ARCA Menards Series West events and placed in the top 10 twice! In March, He raced in the General Tire 150 at only 16 years old, placing third in the race. Now, he’s ready to hit the track again!

Jersey native hits the desert track

Another fan favorite in the race is Lavar Scott, a professional stock car racing driver. Scott, a New Jersey native, has plenty of racing history in his bones. His mother was a drag racing driver, and his grandfather also raced cars. Scott has been inspired by fellow African-American NASCAR drivers like Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. He is also close friends with fellow NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth. The two friends were part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program for Rev Racing together. Arizona’s Family caught up with Scott ahead of championship weekend.

A special surprise from actor-turned-NASCAR driver

NASCAR isn’t all about cars on the racetrack, however. On Thursday, NASCAR hosted mobile mammogram screenings at Phoenix Raceway as a way to give back to many fans. They have been all over the Valley ahead of championship weekend, including Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Kids at Phoenix Children’s received a special surprise from the organization! ARCA Menards Series Driver and actor Frankie Muniz led NASCAR’s “Speedy Bear Brigade” this past Wednesday at the hospital. Muniz and Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Cuasey delivered 40 speedy bears to patients, bringing plenty of smiles to their faces.

Giving back to fans

Even after championships weekend is over, fans can still get their NASCAR fix this spring! NASCAR Weekend will return to the West Valley in March, and fans can grab season tickets. On Friday, NASCAR hosted a season ticket holder party to celebrate their dedicated fans. Arizona’s Family spoke with Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Cuasey about the sport’s impact on the Valley and fan support for drivers.

See all Field Trip Fridays here.

