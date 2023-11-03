Former Heritage Village caregiver alleges abuse, staffing issues while working at Mesa assisted living center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brittani Navarro has pictures of the many seniors she’s taken care of over the years. It’s a job she takes seriously, knowing she’s responsible for somebody’s mother, father or grandparent.

“If you go into this industry and have to practice patience, it’s probably not for you,” said Navarro, who has been a caregiver for 12 years. “People are always like, it must take a lot of patience, and I’m like it doesn’t because it is my purpose and my passion and its unconditional.”

Navarro spent three years working as a med tech and caregiver at Heritage Village Assisted Living in Mesa. She’s not surprised by all the allegations of abuse and neglect that have come out because the caregiver claims she saw residents being mistreated all the time, and nothing was done about it.

“We had people that had chunks of skin missing out of their arms,” said Navarro. “I have incident reports. I am big on a paper trail with text messages to the director that something has to be done.”

Last week, Arizona’s Family met with a Mesa woman who said her mom was physically and verbally abused during her time at Heritage Village. Arizona’s family also spoke to the children of Joyce Dinet, who has filed a lawsuit against Heritage Village after the 83-year-old died after being attacked by a roommate. Heritage Village has been cited more than 140 times over the past 3 years, According to Arizona’s Department of Health Services, prompting Governor Katie Hobbs to call for a thorough investigation into the facility’s business practices.

Dana Kennedy is the state director of AARP Arizona. She’s hoping the Governor’s involvement will lead to much-needed reform in Arizona’s assisted living industry. Everything from addressing staff shortages, better training and more oversight.

“I even talk to residents in facilities that were not receiving great treatment, and a lot of times they have to call 911 if they dont feel they are getting good treatment,” said Kennedy. “We have the most percentage of people with Alzheimers and dimentia in Arizona than across the country, so we need to make sure we are doing a better job making sure they are getting care they need.”

Gary Langendoen is managing director of Madison Realty Companies, the company that operates Heritage Village. He told Arizona’s Family that ever since they took over managing the company last year, they’ve made significant strides in improving the care of residents.

Langendoen sent this statement:

Heritage is unique in that it has had 8 separate buildings with 8 separate licenses even though it is operated as one facility. Its competitors of a similar size would usually have one license. This means that if there was a survey issue with a competitor, it would show as one deficiency in one survey, while at Heritage, the same deficiency could show several times in each of the building surveys. Thus, Heritage has had many more surveys (maybe 8 times more) than our competitors due to the number of licenses. We took over the management of the facility late last year, replacing a third-party management company. Since then, we have made significant staffing and operating improvements at the property, including bringing in a new medical office tenant to provide medical care to our residents and now about to provide physical therapy services for our residents, as these services are rarely offered by competitors and prolong their quality of life for our residents. We are also proud of having no deficiencies in the last five state surveys and having no operating issues in 8 of the last 9 state surveys.

