Fans send off Phoenix Rising ahead of USL Western Conference Championship

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona sports continue to make the state proud! On Friday, fans gathered to wish the Phoenix Rising luck as they travel to face the Sacramento Republic in the USL Western Conference Championship. The two teams will battle it out on the pitch to see who will make it to the finals.

Arizona’s Family chatted with team captain and defender Darnell King before the team’s send-off. “Very, very motivated. The boys are ready, we’re going there for a battle. We’re going there to fight for our city, to fight for our fans that are always out here for us. We’re ready to go get this championship,” he said.

What an amazing turnout we had this morning to wish the boys luck as they head to Sacramento.



This is for our fans. #IgnitePhoenix | @Carvana pic.twitter.com/FPN9jtYqaq — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) November 3, 2023

This is the second time Phoenix and Sacramento will meet each other in the USL Championship playoffs. Phoenix Rising defeated Orange County SC 2-1 in the semifinals last Saturday, securing their spot in the conference finals. During extra time, Erickson Gallardo found Emil Cuello in the middle of the field, where Cuello took a shot at the goal. Cuello’s shot sailed to the top of the net, giving the Rising the lead late in the game.

Saturday’s matchup kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be on 3TV. Arizona residents can watch the match by streaming on the AZFamily mobile news app and on AZFamily.com.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.