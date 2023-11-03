Your Life
Docs: Gilbert ‘Doomsday’ mom, brother who took teen boy planned to live in woods for years

Thibaudeau and Hale reportedly believed the teen boy was a "Davidic messenger" and wanted to...
Thibaudeau and Hale reportedly believed the teen boy was a “Davidic messenger” and wanted to protect him from the end of the world.(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family is learning new details about a Gilbert mom reportedly connected to the doomsday cult who took off with her teen son against his will. The 16-year-old was found safe in Alaska last week. Court documents reveal how Spring Thibaudeau and her brother were allegedly planning for the apocalypse and traveling to a remote area to live for possibly years with the teen boy and his adult sister. “They took him out of school. They made very specific arraignments, withdrew money from their accounts,” said former special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer.

Court records show Brook Hale withdrew $150,000 in cash before the trip. Detectives said he paid for Spring and the teen’s flight to Boise, Idaho, where they then turned off their cell phones and drove to the Alaska/Canada border. That is where U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents eventually found them. Court documents show the family members bought winter survival gear to live in the mountains. Thibaudeau and Hale reportedly believed the teen boy was a “Davidic messenger” and wanted to protect him from the end of the world. “Anyone who believes in the apocalypse or that the end of the world is coming, it becomes very dangerous for everyone involved, especially children,” said Coffindaffer.

The case is chillingly similar to Lori Vallow, the “Doomsday Mom” convicted of murdering her two kids. Benjamin Thibaudeau, who reported his son missing, said his wife shared similar beliefs about the end of the world. Coffindaffer said the Vallow case likely sparked the quick investigation from law enforcement this time around. “Law enforcement has certainly learned a lot of lessons in terms of the urgency of these types of cases, biblical beliefs, using that to justify their actions no matter how egregious they might be,” said Coffindaffer.

Spring Thibaudeau and Hale are now facing felony charges related to custodial interference. A judge granted Benjamin Thibaudeau emergency custody of his son after this all unfolded.

