Fiery crash leaves 1 dead on Loop 202 in Tempe

The collision happened Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway near Mill Avenue.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person has been killed in a collision that sparked a fire involving a car and trailer on the Loop 202 in Tempe.

The collision happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway near Mill Avenue. Video from the scene shows a car burning as well as a camper trailer being pulled by a pickup truck. The Arizona Department of Transportation confirms one person died at the scene. It’s unclear if anyone else was seriously hurt.

The collision happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway near Mill Avenue.

At least four eastbound lanes (including the HOV lane) have been closed on the 202. Expect delays in the area. For traffic updates, click or tap here.

