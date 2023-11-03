Fiery crash leaves 1 dead on Loop 202 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed in a collision that sparked a fire involving a car and trailer on the Loop 202 in Tempe.

The collision happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Red Mountain Freeway near Mill Avenue. Video from the scene shows a car burning as well as a camper trailer being pulled by a pickup truck. The Arizona Department of Transportation confirms one person died at the scene. It’s unclear if anyone else was seriously hurt.

At least four eastbound lanes (including the HOV lane) have been closed on the 202. Expect delays in the area. For traffic updates, click or tap here.

UPDATE: The HOV and left three lanes are now blocked. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 3, 2023

