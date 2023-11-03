Your Life
Armed group accused of robbing two victims, including man in wheelchair in Phoenix

(From left to right) Richard Farinas, Miranda Moran, Rikki Fried, Larry Ellis and Preston Owens...
(From left to right) Richard Farinas, Miranda Moran, Rikki Fried, Larry Ellis and Preston Owens all face multiple charges, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and kidnapping.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Five people are facing multiple felony charges after they burglarized the Phoenix apartment of a man in a wheelchair and another man on Wednesday. According to court documents, the pair returned to their apartment around 2:30 a.m. on 12th Street near Camelback Road when Preston Owens, armed with a gun, said, “Break your (expletive)” and ordered them into their apartment.

That’s when Owens’ alleged accomplices, Miranda Moran, Rikki Fried and Larry Ellis, showed up and ransacked the place. Ellis reportedly also had a gun. One victim was ordered to lie face down on the ground in the kitchen. A man in a wheelchair was in the living room and watched the group grab his sports memorabilia and electronics. They also took the other man’s gym bag, which had his phone, wallet and keys. The thieves then took off.

According to police, one victim ran out of the apartment and saw the group get into a Dodge Charger, allegedly driven by Richard Farinas, and saw a partial license plate number. He then called the police.

Officers later found the Dodge Charger at Motel 6 at 24th Street and Jefferson Street. They then spotted Owens coming and going and officers took him into custody. Police then saw Fried at the Motel 6 and she was later arrested after getting pulled over.

As officers continued to watch the motel, Farinas, Moran and Ellis were seen leaving the same room and getting into the Dodge Charger. They then drove to a house on Third Avenue near Buckeye Road and dropped items there, and then drove to a home near 17th Avenue and Grant Street, where one of them was seen putting on a ballistic vest. That’s when officers moved in and arrested the trio. Moran reportedly had a gun on her.

According to court paperwork, Moran and Farinas admitted to being involved in the burglary and said they went to the victim’s apartment to get drugs. She added Ellis and Owens gave her meth for her participation, police said. All five are facing robbery, kidnapping and burglary charges, among other charges.

