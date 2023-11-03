Arizona’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree arrives at outlet mall

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas spirit is in the air — and one Valley city is already preparing to spread cheer during the holiday season! Every year, a giant Christmas tree is delivered to the Outlets North Phoenix, formerly known as Outlets at Anthem. This year was no different as the giant tree arrived at the mall!

Good Morning Arizona reporter Gibby Parra attended the arrival of the state’s tallest fresh-cut tree, which stood at a whopping 70 feet tall and 20 feet wide. It was delivered from a specialty tree lot on the California-Oregon border. Make sure to attend the tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 18, where Gibby will be the host!

Crews will now be tasked with re-branching and decorating the tree just in time for the holiday season. The tree will feature more than 1.5 miles of LED lights, 10,000 bulbs and 5,000 ornaments and bows. A three-foot-tall copper star will be placed at the top to celebrate Arizona’s official metal.

The lighting ceremony will include live musical performances from Reina Ley, a contestant on The Voice, and local rock group, The Damn Kids. For more information about the ceremony, click or tap here.

