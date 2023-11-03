Adult, child hospitalized after miniature train car tips over at Gilbert park

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people were hurt early Friday afternoon when a miniature train car overturned at a park in Gilbert.

Gilbert police and fire crews responded to Freestone District Park, near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads, shortly after 12 p.m. There, they found one of the train cars on its side and provided treatment for an adult and child. Both were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what caused the car to tip over, but police say it happened while the train was moving. The miniature train is operated by a private company called Freestone Railroad.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.