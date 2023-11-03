ADOT preparing snowplows to clear Arizona roadways this winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While the Valley is finally seeing temperatures dipping, the Arizona Department of Transportation is already planning for winter, especially in the High Country!

ADOT says in October, crews began prepping the snowplows that will help clear our highways. That includes hands-on training for the hundreds of employees who will be operating the equipment this winter.

Doug Nintzel with ADOT says during the warmer months, snowplows are used as dump trucks across Arizona. Before the state sees its first snowfall of the season, the trucks are hauled in, and a front plow or blade is installed. Nintzel says there’s also other equipment added so the plows can de-ice the roads.

The snowplows are stationed all across Arizona, including the High Country, Tucson and in the western area of the state. This comes as we head into an El Niño winter.

“The forecast would call for a pretty significant season,” Nintzel said. “Of course, that’s up to Mother Nature. We just want folks to know we’re ready.”

There are about 200 snowplows that ADOT uses, and 400 employees are trained to use them at any time of day, according to Nintzel. He says last winter, ADOT employees put in a record number of hours, clearing more than one million miles of our roads. Learn more here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.