90s to return to Valley forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunshine and warm weather are on tap for your Friday. Look for a Valley high of 88 degrees today, which is six degrees above normal for Phoenix this time of year.

Even warmer weather can be expected for the weekend ahead, along with more sunshine. Strong high pressure will lead to temperatures that top out near 90 to 92 degrees Saturday through next Tuesday. The Valley can expect light winds, but high country locations will see some breeziness starting Sunday.

Early next week, a trough of low pressure moves onshore in the Pacific Northwest. This eventually weakens the high pressure over the Desert Southwest and brings temperatures back to the mid-80s by mid-next week. Still, no rain or snow is expected for Arizona as those impacts stay more to our north.

We’re watching for the potential of a stronger storm system that could drop further south the following weekend. But that’s a ways away, and details will become more clear as we get closer in time. For now, Arizona is in for a weekend warm-up with morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoons spent in the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.