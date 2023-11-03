Your Life
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse

Officials have released the names of two men involved in a deadly building collapse two days ago in rural Martin County, Kentucky.
By Eric Fossell and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Officials have released the names of two men involved in a deadly collapse at an idled 11-story coal processing plant two days ago in rural Martin County.

During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty said the man who died is Billy Ray “Bo” Daniels. The man who remains missing is Alvin Nees.

At a press conference Friday morning, officials said while several ‘hits’ had been made overnight, there were no new significant discoveries.

Both men, from neighboring Pike County, were doing contracting work as part of demolition of the idled 11-story coal processing plant when the structure collapsed.

“I’ve talked with some of the subject matter experts down here and they said this is one of, if not the biggest structural collapse urban and rescue type event that Kentucky has seen,” said Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker. “They made a lot of progress, no success in the rescue or recovery, but made a lot of progress. They really focused on some areas that the K-9′s had indicated and hit on, giving them some areas of interest that they hadn’t been able to get into.”

Authorities said Thursday they have not had any communication with the second worker since the building collapsed at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, but they haven’t given up hope.

Family members of the victims have been permitted to visit the site of the collapse.

Lafferty said a family member of the deceased man was at the site before he died and was able to speak with him. Crews have located his remains, but have not yet been able to remove them.

Slinker said workers have been working grueling shifts around the clock delving through layers of steel and concrete “section by section.”

He said the ongoing mission will utilize more machinery that has been ordered to the site.

He and other officials said experts have been called in to assess the safety of the rescue operation. Workers have been required to wear masks and respirators, depending on how far they are from the collapse.

They have talked about spraying water mist to reduce dust from the removal of rubble. While they have not found any sign of asbestos, they are taking precautions.

State officials said they plan to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

