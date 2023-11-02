Woman arrested after argument over truck ends in deadly South Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is facing a murder charge after police say she shot and killed a man after an argument over a truck in south Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police were called out a neighborhood near 16th Street and Broadway Road just before 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Martin Tapia on the ground with a gunshot wound. Tapia was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. Witnesses told officers that a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Rebecca Lopez ran off with a gun in hand. She was found at a home not far from the crime scene and was taken into custody. Detectives spoke with witnesses who say the incident began as a dispute between the pair over the use of a truck.

Lopez has since been booked into the Maricopa County jail on accusations of second-degree murder, criminal trespass and burglary, and probation violation.

