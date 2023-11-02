Your Life
Woman arrested after argument over truck ends in deadly South Phoenix shooting

Arrest records show Lopez is facing criminal trespass and burglary, homicide, and probation...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is facing a murder charge after police say she shot and killed a man after an argument over a truck in south Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police were called out a neighborhood near 16th Street and Broadway Road just before 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Martin Tapia on the ground with a gunshot wound. Tapia was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. Witnesses told officers that a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Rebecca Lopez ran off with a gun in hand. She was found at a home not far from the crime scene and was taken into custody. Detectives spoke with witnesses who say the incident began as a dispute between the pair over the use of a truck.

Lopez has since been booked into the Maricopa County jail on accusations of second-degree murder, criminal trespass and burglary, and probation violation.

