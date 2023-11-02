What happens to leftover food from the World Series?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of fans attended the World Series game in downtown Phoenix, leading to a lot of food orders! But what happens to all the leftovers that weren’t sold or eaten at the games? Thanks to a local nonprofit, all the food will be going to people in need.

Waste Not, a Valley nonprofit, is teaming up with the Diamondbacks to make sure all the leftover food will be given to the community. The organization picks up prepared and perishable food from events just like the World Series. After gathering all the food, staff then delivers the food to other nonprofits all across the Valley. “We feed the hungry and help the planet by keeping good food out of landfills,” said Hillary Bryant, executive director with Waste Not.

The nonprofit also gathered leftovers from the Super Bowl. Last year, volunteers and staff picked up over 100,000 pounds of food! “This is food you don’t really have to prepare a lot because its already prepared for the most part. It’s such a valuable commodity to the community,” Bryant said.

So what foods do they focus on gathering? Bryant says they gather hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, toppings, salads, cookies, nachos and more! “If it’s ballpark food, it comes to us,” she said. For more information about Waste Not, click or tap here.

