Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

What happens to leftover food from the World Series?

Waste Not, a local nonprofit, is teaming up with the Diamondbacks to make sure no food from the World Series goes to waste.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of fans attended the World Series game in downtown Phoenix, leading to a lot of food orders! But what happens to all the leftovers that weren’t sold or eaten at the games? Thanks to a local nonprofit, all the food will be going to people in need.

Waste Not, a Valley nonprofit, is teaming up with the Diamondbacks to make sure all the leftover food will be given to the community. The organization picks up prepared and perishable food from events just like the World Series. After gathering all the food, staff then delivers the food to other nonprofits all across the Valley. “We feed the hungry and help the planet by keeping good food out of landfills,” said Hillary Bryant, executive director with Waste Not.

The nonprofit also gathered leftovers from the Super Bowl. Last year, volunteers and staff picked up over 100,000 pounds of food! “This is food you don’t really have to prepare a lot because its already prepared for the most part. It’s such a valuable commodity to the community,” Bryant said.

So what foods do they focus on gathering? Bryant says they gather hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, toppings, salads, cookies, nachos and more! “If it’s ballpark food, it comes to us,” she said. For more information about Waste Not, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home

Latest News

Waste Not, a local nonprofit, is teaming up with the Diamondbacks to make sure no food from the...
Nonprofit teams up with D-backs to give away leftover food from World Series
There was no pool party at Chase Field for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series....
No pool for you! Rangers blocked from celebrating in Diamondbacks pool
Sports Director Mark McClune and anchor Nicole Crites break down the highs and lows of this...
Mixed emotions as generations of D-Backs fans attend World Series run
After taking Game 2 in Arlington to even the series, the Diamondbacks lost all three games at...
D-Backs fans stuck through the highs and lows