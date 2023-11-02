Your Life
A warm weekend ahead in Phoenix area for NASCAR Championship

Highs pushing 90 across the Valley
The last 90-degree day on average is Oct. 30.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The weather didn’t disappoint on Thursday, the day after the Arizona Diamondbacks World Series defeat. Hopefully, people will appreciate our sunny, warm and dry conditions as we look forward to the next big sporting event: the NASCAR Cup Series Championship weekend! Friday looks even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Highs should top out Saturday-Monday just under 90 degrees as high-pressure peaks over the forecast area. That will make for a sunny and hot track, with pit stops/tire changes being a key race strategy due to the warmer-than-average temperatures.

There will be a light breeze at night, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. The last 90-degree day on average is Oct. 30 and the latest 90-degree day was Nov. 17, 2020. Expect temperatures to come out of the upper 80s by the middle of next week as the ridge weakens and shifts to the east. No rain is expected over the next seven days.

