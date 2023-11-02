Your Life
Warm-up on the way to the Valley through the weekend

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 11/2/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and mild day across Arizona with a Valley high of 86 degrees. Winds are expected to be light. Look for clear skies tonight and an overnight low of 58 degrees.

High pressure sitting over Arizona will lead to more sunshine and a warming trend that continues through the weekend. This means above-average afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s Friday through early next week. We’ll even come close to 90 degrees Sunday and Monday. Mornings should stay cool with overnight lows in the 50s.

A dip in the jet stream will bring a storm north of Arizona next week. This will bring cooler temperatures, but at this point, rain and snow looks unlikely for the state.

